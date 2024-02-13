US Senate passes 95 billion dollar aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

The US Senate has passed a Bill containing 95 billion dollar aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The long-delayed measure won approval from the upper house today.

According to media reports, the lawmakers approved the measure in a 70-29 vote that exceeded the chamber’s 60-vote threshold for passage of a Bill. Twenty-two Republicans joined most Democrats to support the bill.

The Legislation will now head to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Both Houses of Congress must approve the Legislation before Biden can sign it into law.