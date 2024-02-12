Qatar court released all eight former Indian Navy personnel in its custody

WEB DESK

New Delhi had welcomed the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs said, seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. The MEA appreciated the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals.

Eight veterans of the Indian Navy who were sentenced to death in Qatar were released today. Their capital punishment was commuted to an extended prison term earlier following diplomatic intervention by New Delhi. They were imprisoned in Qatar since October 2022 and were accused of allegedly of espionage.

The eight men were working for a private company, Dahra Global, in their personal capacity. They were overseeing the induction of Italian U212 stealth submarines in the Qatari Emiri Naval Force.