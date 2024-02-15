इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2024 06:32:13      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI nominates Omar Ayub as PM candidate

Published On: By

AMN

The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaaf (PTI) party run by former Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Party General Secretary Omar Ayub as as its prime ministerial candidate.

Independent candidates backed by jailed former premier Imran Khan have won 92 seats in last week’s election, making them the largest group. However, they cannot form a government on their own, as they have run as individuals and not as a party.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has been nominated by his party for the slot of the prime minister. The PPP has announced supporting the PML-N in the formation of government but refused to join the Cabinet.

