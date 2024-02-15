US: 1 killed, 22 injured in Kansas City after shooting during Super Bowl victory rally

AMN

In US, one person was killed and 22 injured after a barrage of gunshots marred a Super Bowl victory rally just outside the landmark Union railroad station in Kansas City last night. Police said, three people have been detained and are under investigation for the incident. All of the Chiefs players, coaches and staff who attended the victory rally were accounted for and safe, the National Football League team said in a statement.

It is the latest sports celebration in the US to be marred by gun violence, following a shooting that injured several people last year in downtown Denver after the Nuggets’ NBA championship, and gunfire last year at a parking lot near the Texas Rangers’ World Series championship parade.