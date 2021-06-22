Neena recalls Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai

Neena Gupta recalled feeling embarrassed after director Subhash Ghai demanded that she wear a ‘heavily padded bra’ for Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, and yelling, “kuch bharo (fill it up).” Neena Gupta in her recently released autobiography recalled filming the famous song and dance number Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, from the 1993 film Khal Nayak directed by Subhash Ghai.

Neena Gupta’s autobiography, titled Sach Kahun Toh, was launched by actor Kareena Kapoor on Monday. In the book, the actor writes about both her personal and professional struggles, and shares interesting anecdotes from her colourful life.

In an excerpt from the book, shared by Zoom, Neena said that Subhash Ghai demanded that she wear a ‘padded blouse’ for the song sequence, leaving her embarassed.

“When I first heard the song, I knew it was catchy. But when Subhash Ghai told me what my role would be, I wasn’t so keen any more. I liked the fact that my part was sung by my friend Ila Arun, with whom I had acted in many films. But I couldn’t do it,” she wrote.