NDHM to unleash digital health tech revolution for citizens: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today directed that steps be expedited to expand operations under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

Mr Modi said that the NDHM will bring ease of living for citizens to avail a large number of health services.

Chairing a high level meeting to review progress of NDHM, he said, it will unleash a digital health tech revolution with innovations and various services for citizens.

Last year during his Independence Day address, Prime Minister had announced the launch of NDHM.

Since then, the digital modules and registries have been developed and the mission has been rolled out in six Union Territories.

So far, nearly 11.9 lakh Health IDs have been generated and 3106 doctors and 1490 facilities have registered on the platform.

It has been envisaged that Unified Health Interface (UHI) – an open and interoperable IT network for digital health should soon be rolled out.

This interface shall enable public and private solutions and apps to plug in and be a part of National Digital Health Ecosystem.

It will allow users to search, book and avail necessary healthcare services such as tele-consultations or laboratory tests.

The system will ensure that only verified healthcare providers join the ecosystem.

In such a manner, healthcare infrastructure and human resources can also be utilised in a more efficient manner across the nation.

The concept of UPI e-Voucher developed by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) was also discussed.

The Prime minister observed that the utility of the platform to the citizens will be visible only by way of enabling citizens across the country to avail of services like tele consultation with a Doctor and availing services of a lab.

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

