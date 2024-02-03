इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2024 11:16:29      انڈین آواز
NDA govt in Bihar to seek trust of vote in assembly on Feb 12

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar led new NDA government will now seek a vote of confidence on 12th February in Bihar Legislative Assembly during the upcoming Budget Session.

The Parliamentary Affairs Department has revised the schedule of the Budget Session of Bihar Legislature for the second time. Earlier the session was scheduled to begin from 10th February.

Now the Budget Session of both the Houses will begin from 12th February with the address of the Governor.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will address the joint sitting of both the Houses on 12th February in the Central Hall of the Assembly.

The economic survey of the state will also be presented in the Lower House on the first day of the budget session. Budget of the state for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented on the 13th February.

