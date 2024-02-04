Bihar Portfolios: Nitish Kumar Retains Key Departments

The BJP quota ministers got 23 departments whereas JD(U) got 19 departments

In Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar distributed portfolio among cabinet ministers. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has kept important departments like Home, General Administration, Cabinet Secretariat and Election with him.

The allocation has been made after six days of the formation of the Nitish Kumar led government which took place on 28th January. According to the notification of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, the majority of departments which were earlier held by RJD and Congress in erstwhile Grand Alliance government, have been given to the BJP quota ministers.

The BJP quota ministers got 23 departments whereas JD(U) got 19 departments. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will be the Finance Minister along with portfolios of Commercial Taxes, Urban Development and Housing, Health, Sports and Industry. Mr. Choudhary will hold a total of nine portfolios.

Another Deputy Chief Minister in the government, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has been allocated Agriculture, Road Construction, Revenue and Land Reforms, Public Health and Engineering, along with nine departments.

BJP Minister Prem Kumar has been given charge of Co-operatives, Disaster Management, Tourism and five other portfolios.

Senior JD (U) minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has retained the Parliamentary Affairs department, which he was earlier holding. He will also hold the Water Resources, Education, Information and Public Relations departments till further expansion.

Another ally party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) which has one minister Santosh Kumar Suman, got the portfolio of Information and Technology and SC-ST Welfare department.

The Independent Sumit Kumar Singh has also retained his previous portfolio of Science , Technology and Technical Education which he was holding in Grand Alliance government.