Kejriwal, Mann lead AAP protest against BJP over Chandigarh mayor polls row

In the mayoral polls held on January 30, BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar with 16 votes defeated INDIA bloc candidate Kuldeep Dhalor, who got 12 votes, while eight votes were declared invalid.

office, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Ishant)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the BJP was caught red-handed while stealing votes in the recently-held Chandigarh mayoral polls, and wondered what ‘unethical’ means it would employ to rig the upcoming general election.

In the mayoral polls held on January 30, BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar with 16 votes defeated INDIA bloc candidate Kuldeep Dhalor, who got 12 votes, while eight votes were declared invalid.

Kejriwal claimed that an employee told his party that only 13 votes of the BJP were cast, and no counting agents were present. Later, the presiding officer himself declared the BJP candidate’s win, however, to his “misfortune the entire premises had CCTV cameras”, he said. He also accused the poll officer of tampering with the votes.