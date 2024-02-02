इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2024 10:46:21      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Kejriwal, Mann lead AAP protest against BJP over Chandigarh mayor polls row

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In the mayoral polls held on January 30, BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar with 16 votes defeated INDIA bloc candidate Kuldeep Dhalor, who got 12 votes, while eight votes were declared invalid.

office, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Ishant)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the BJP was caught red-handed while stealing votes in the recently-held Chandigarh mayoral polls, and wondered what ‘unethical’ means it would employ to rig the upcoming general election.

In the mayoral polls held on January 30, BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar with 16 votes defeated INDIA bloc candidate Kuldeep Dhalor, who got 12 votes, while eight votes were declared invalid.

Kejriwal claimed that an employee told his party that only 13 votes of the BJP were cast, and no counting agents were present. Later, the presiding officer himself declared the BJP candidate’s win, however, to his “misfortune the entire premises had CCTV cameras”, he said. He also accused the poll officer of tampering with the votes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

گیان واپی مسجد کے عبوری آڈر و دیگر امور پرمسلم لیڈر شپ کا سخت رد عمل

نئی دہلی،2 فروری2024: گیان واپی مسجد کی نچلی منزل  میں راتوں  ...

حکومت ‘معیشت – تب اور اب ’ پر قرطاس ابیض پیش کرے گی

AMN / NEW DELHI خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرمل ...

ہندوستان – وسطی ایشیا- یورپ  اقتصادی  راہداری، ہندوستان  اور دیگر ممالک کے لیے ایک جامع  اور اقتصادی گیم  چینجر ہے

سن 2014-23 کے دوران براہ راست سرمایہ کاری کی آمد 596 ارب امریکی ڈا ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart