Telangana govt to provide 02 lakh jobs by 2025 : CM

@TelanganaCMO

AMN / HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has handed over appointment letters to nearly seven thousand staff nurses across multiple healthcare departments by the state Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board. The appointment letters were handed over at a function held in LB Stadium Wednesday.

Congratulating the candidates, The Chief Minister said the State Government will fill nearly two lakh posts through the Telangana State Public Services Commission and Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board in the next year. The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board completed the recruitment process for the 6,956 staff nurse posts in a record time of 13 months.