इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jan 2024 11:09:32      انڈین آواز
Govt to launch eight new flight routes for Ayodhya on February 1

Ministry of Civil Aviation is set to launch eight new flight routes for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, to boost air connectivity for the holy city of Ayodhya and facilitate the arrival of pilgrims. The new flight routes will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The immense demand emanating from the recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple has increased the tourism potential of Ayodhya and laid down a new path for economic and social development. The flight services will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Spice Jet will operate on these flight routes.

