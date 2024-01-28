J&K is emerging as an agri start-up hub, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

@DrJitendraSingh

Union Minister of State Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as an agri start-up hub. He said that the Republic Day tableau at Kartavya Path depicting lavender farms of Bhaderwah is a testimony of J&K being nationally hailed as the birthplace of “Purple Revolution” which is now being emulated in other Himalayan States like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as well as Nagaland.

He said the foundation of this Agri StartUp hub has been laid in the picturesque Bhaderwah town of district Doda where cultivation of lavender has been taken up on a large scale.



The Union Minister was addressing a Kisan Sammelan organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine in Hiranagar, Kathua on Sunday. The Union Minister informed that more than 3,000 youth of J&K are engaged in this mission which has emerged as an avenue of self-employment as these youngsters are earning in lakhs. The Union Minister urged the youth to join the agri start-up ecosystem so that they can contribute to making value addition to the economy, and help in realising the national goal of making India a number one economy in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal.