NCW issues advisory to States,UTs to direct coaching, educational institutions to take effective steps for prevention of sexual harassment of female students

AMN

The National Commission for Women has issued an advisory to Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories to direct all the coaching and educational institutions to take effective steps for the prevention of sexual harassment of female students.

It has asked to ensure strict implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 in this regard.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said the Commission has urged the States and UTs to direct concerned authorities to conduct awareness programme about the Act among all stakeholders so that cases of sexual harassment are reported in an effective manner.

The Commission also stressed to ensure that coaching centres are registered with the relevant authorities and a background check be conducted on those responsible for running the centres.