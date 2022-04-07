FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2022 02:45:17      انڈین آواز

NCHRO urges Police Commissioner of Delhi to take action against over hate speech given in Burari, New Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

PRESS RELEASE

On April 3, 2022, a Hindu Mahapanchayat was held at Burari, New Delhi, where open calls for taking up arms were given. At least five journalists were allegedly assaulted in the process of covering the event. In August 2021, too, there was a similar event after which the organizers of the current event, Preet Singh and Pinky Chaudhary, were arrested for hate speech.

Yati Narsinghanand and Suresh Chavankhe, who were previously in the news for giving a call to arms in ‘protection’ of the Hindu religion, were also present at this event. There was a literal call for genocide against Muslims.

Yati Narisnghanand can be heard in a video of the event saying “If a Muslim becomes the prime minister of India, in the next 20 years, 50% of all of you will change your religion…40% of Hindus will be murdered. Ten percent of Hindus will give their sisters and daughters to Muslims, will live in refugee camps or abroad”. He was arrested previously for the Haridwar assembly and then granted bail, on the condition that he wouldn’t speeches disrupting communal harmony.

Against this incident, human rights organisation the National Confederation of Human Rights Organisations (NCHRO) wrote a letter to Police Commissioner of Delhi, urging them to take action against the perpetrators.

The letter was submitted on April 06, 2022 by Adv. Ashutosh Kumar Mishra, the Vice President of the Delhi chapter of NCHRO.

We have urged the authorities to take the case seriously and take prompt action.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amlan Borgohain sets National mark; Sable cracks 5000m meet record

Harpal Singh Bedi Kozhikode, April 6: Amlan Borgohain (Assam) setup a new  200m National Rec ...

Harmanpreet’s  hat-trick helps India beat England 4-3 in Hockey Pro League

  Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar,3 April: Defender Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick to enable ...

Jeswin Aldrin creates new National record in Long Jump battle

Harpal Singh Bedi Long Jumper J Jeswin Aldrin (Tamil Nadu) with a wind-aided leap of 8.37m created a new Na ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart