NCC cadets are assets of India, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister gives away Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to cadets for exemplary performance & devotion to duty

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today described NCC cadets the assets of India and asked them to strive hard to make India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Addressing the cadets during his visit to the NCC Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt today (January 20, 2025), Singh stated that the cadets, irrespective of the fields they work in, contribute to nation building through the qualities of ‘leadership’, ‘discipline’, ‘ambition’ and ‘patriotism’ harnessed in them by NCC.

“Prime Minister Modi has taken a pledge to make India a developed country by 2047. He has been an NCC cadet himself. So, if an ex-NCC cadet has seen a dream, it becomes the biggest responsibility of all other cadets to fulfill it. Viksit Bharat does not mean development of a piece of land; it means the progress of 140 crore Indians who live in unison despite social and cultural diversity. Along with ourselves, we must do something good for society, and soon India will become a developed nation,” said Shri Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister commended the cadets for their commitment, discipline and love for the nation. He emphasised that what India has been able to achieve as a country is due to the hard work of everyone, especially the youth. “Whenever I meet NCC cadets, I don’t just see a cadet in them. I see the reflection of India, which has many bodies but one soul, many branches but one root, many rays but one light. These cadets hail from different regions, speak different languages and follow different customs & traditions, but the one thing which is common in them is ‘unity’. Their energy and enthusiasm is proof that India’s future is bright,” he added.

Rajnath Singh added that many countries became independent around the same time when India attained freedom. “Only those nations which held on to the values of discipline, integrity & national unity are developing today, while those who did not are in chaos,” he said, appreciating NCC for harnessing these qualities that are essential to every individual.

Explaining the true meaning of leadership to the cadets, Raksha Mantri cited Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s heroic sacrifice during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks which continues to inspire the nation. “Major Unnikrishnan’s words to his team ‘Don’t come up, I will handle them’ were not only a testament to his winning attitude & charitable nature, but also his ability to lead from the front. Such extraordinary moments make an ordinary person a leader. NCC harnesses these qualities,” he said.

Rajnath Singh called upon the cadets to never stop learning as circumstances keep changing, demanding a new approach and new skill-set each time. He underscored the importance of moulding oneself to the changing times as new problems cannot be solved with an old approach or old skill-set. Keeping the future in mind, skill development should also be the priority, he said. Raksha Mantri urged the cadets to face every challenge with confidence and without the fear of failure, stating that the ‘never give up’ attitude is the key to success.

Addressing the NCC Cadets at the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi. https://t.co/U4FUDgV63g — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 20, 2025

As part of the event, Rajnath Singh reviewed an impressive ‘Guard of Honour’ by the cadets drawn from all the three wings of NCC. The event also included the ‘Investiture Ceremony’ where the cadets were awarded with the Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards for their outstanding performance & dedication to duty. This year, the Raksha Mantri Padak was conferred upon Under Officer Theja VP of Kerala & Lakshadweep Directorate and Senior Under Officer Aryamitra Nath of North Eastern Region Directorate. The Commendation Cards were presented to Cadet Dontara Greeshma Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Directorate, Junior Under Officer Abida Afreen of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh Directorate, Sergeant Manan Sharma of Maharashtra Directorate and Sergeant Rahul Baghel of Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Directorate.

The ceremony was followed by an exceptional band display by the NCC cadets of Mizo High School, Aizawl. Raksha Mantri also visited the ‘Flag Area’ where the cadets from all 17 Directorates showcased vibrant displays on various social issues. In addition, he witnessed the ‘Idea & Innovation’ display where he was briefed by cadets on the various ingenious projects undertaken by the cadets. Thereafter, Rajnath Singh visited the Pratap Hall for the cultural performances presented by the NCC cadets. DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and other senior officials of NCC & Ministry of Defence were present on the occasion.