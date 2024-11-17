NCB seizes Drugs worth 900 crore in Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah says, govt’s hunt against drug rackets will continue ruthlessly

AMN

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted one of the largest hauls of cocaine worth around 900 crore rupees in a major operation in Delhi.

The Home Ministry said in a statement, the investigation conducted so far revealed that a group of people based abroad is operating the syndicate. It said, some quantity of the seized contraband was intended to be sent to Australia through courier or small cargo services.

The Ministry said, the persons involved in this case are primarily Hawala Operators and anonymous to each other and they use pseudo-names for day-to-day conversations on drug dealing.

So far, two key members of the syndicate have been arrested in the case, and investigations are ongoing to identify the source of the seized cocaine and uncover both the forward and backward linkages of the drug syndicate.

Earlier in the day, NCB, the Indian Navy and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police carried out a joint operation and busted an international drug trafficking cartel along the Gujarat coast. The security agencies seized 700 kilograms of contraband methamphetamine.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulated the NCB for its significant success. In a social media post, Mr Shah said consecutive major breakthroughs against illegal drug trafficking in a single day by the security agencies demonstrate the government’s unwavering resolve to build a drug-free Bharat. He asserted that the Narendra Modi government’s hunt against drug rackets will continue ruthlessly.