The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

NCB seizes Drugs worth 900 crore in Delhi

Nov 16, 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah says, govt’s hunt against drug rackets will continue ruthlessly

AMN

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted one of the largest hauls of cocaine worth around 900 crore rupees in a major operation in Delhi.

The Home Ministry said in a statement, the investigation conducted so far revealed that a group of people based abroad is operating the syndicate. It said, some quantity of the seized contraband was intended to be sent to Australia through courier or small cargo services.

The Ministry said, the persons involved in this case are primarily Hawala Operators and anonymous to each other and they use pseudo-names for day-to-day conversations on drug dealing.

So far, two key members of the syndicate have been arrested in the case, and investigations are ongoing to identify the source of the seized cocaine and uncover both the forward and backward linkages of the drug syndicate.

Earlier in the day, NCB, the Indian Navy and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police carried out a joint operation and busted an international drug trafficking cartel along the Gujarat coast. The security agencies seized 700 kilograms of contraband methamphetamine.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulated the NCB for its significant success. In a social media post, Mr Shah said consecutive major breakthroughs against illegal drug trafficking in a single day by the security agencies demonstrate the government’s unwavering resolve to build a drug-free Bharat. He asserted that the Narendra Modi government’s hunt against drug rackets will continue ruthlessly.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

Jhansi hospital fire: NHRC issues notice to UP govt over death of 10 babies

Nov 16, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Manipur: Total curfew imposed indefinitely in five valley districts

Nov 16, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi embarks on 5-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil & Guyana

Nov 16, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Jhansi hospital fire raises serious questions about govt negligence: Rahul Gandhi

17 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India thrash China 3-0

16 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Tennis: Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden defeat German pair Kevin and Tim Puetz in group-stage clash at ATP Finals 2024

16 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Squash: India’s Abhay Singh enters Semifinals of Ace Malaysia Cup in Kuala Lumpur

16 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment