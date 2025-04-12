West Bengal: 3 killed in Waqf related violence in Murshidabad

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to stay calm and not to indulge in rioting in the name of religion. She said, people who are indulging in vandalism will be punished. She also stressed that Waqf Amendment Act 2025 will not be implemented in West Bengal.

AMN / KOLKATA

At least three persons were killed and 18 police personnel have been injured in Waqf related violence in some areas of Murshidabad district. 118 people have been arrested so far in these incidents. Paramilitary forces have been deployed in the affected areas and senior police officers are patrolling the areas. Violence and arson erupted yesterday at Suti, Samsherganj, Jalangi, Lalgola and Dhuliyan of Murshidabad district against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

A large number of people resorted to hooliganism yesterday while protesting against the Act. Houses, shops, government properties and police vehicles were torched and damaged.

Meanwhile, a special bench of the Calcutta High Court has ordered deployment of Central Forces in Murshidabad district to maintain law and order, restore peace and bring the situation under control. The Court said that in case of unrest in other parts of the state, forces will be deployed there as well. It directed the CAPFs to extend full cooperation to the state authorities. The High Court also directed the state and the central government to submit separate reports to the court by 17th April.

BJP state president Dr Sukanta Majumdar said central government’s intervention in the violence is necessary. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said he has written to the Railway minister Aswini Vaisnaw for NIA investigation for the arson at various railway stations in Murshidabad.

Briefing media in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized the State government for allegedly failing to uphold its constitutional responsibility in ensuring the safety of the people particularly in the violence-hit Murshidabad district.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim told reporters in Kolkata that a total of 138 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest so far.

The violence, which erupted over the central government’s Waqf (Amendment) Act, led to massive disruptions. Protesters torched police vehicles, blocked roads and vandalised railway property.

Train services in the New Farakka-Azimganj section of Eastern Railway were disrupted for nearly six hours between Dhuliandanga and Nimtita stations on Friday.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in several parts of Murshidabad, and internet services have been suspended to prevent further escalation.

DGP Rajeev Kumar warned of stringent action against those involved in the violence.