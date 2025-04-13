Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US to exempt smartphones, computers imported to country from latest tariffs

Apr 14, 2025
The US has announced to exempt smartphones and computers imported to the country from the latest tariffs. According to a US Customs and Border Protection notice, the smartphones and computers would be excluded from US President Donald Trump’s 10 per cent global tariff on most countries, and the much larger Chinese tariffs of 145 per cent. The exemption applies to products entering the US or removed from warehouses as early as April 5.

The exemptions also include other electronic devices and components, including semiconductors, solar cells, and memory cards. The move will help tech giants like Apple, which make iPhones and other products in China. The announcement comes after the Trump administration imposed a minimum tariff rate of 145 per cent on Chinese goods imported to the United States. Earlier, President Trump said he could offer some exemptions to his 10 per cent tariff on most US trading partners.

