India’s forex reserves surge by $10.8 billion to $676.26 billion

Apr 14, 2025
India’s forex reserves surge by 10.8 billion US dollars to 676.26 billion dollars

India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by 10.8 billion dollars, reaching over 676.2 billion dollars in the week ending April 4. According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India, during the last week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, were up by over 9.07 billion dollars to over 574 billion dollars. Gold reserves increased by over 1.56 billion dollars, totaling 79.36 billion dollars. Also, Special Drawing Rights advanced by 186 million dollars, reaching 18.36 billion dollars, and the Central Bank’s position in the International Monetary Fund was up by 46 million dollars, reaching 4.46 billion dollars.

