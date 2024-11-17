The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

DRDO conducts successful flight-trial of India’s first long-range hypersonic missile

Nov 17, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful flight-trial of India’s first long-range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha yesterday.

This hypersonic missile is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1,500 km for the Armed Forces. In a social media post, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the flight trial as a historic achievement which has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies.

He congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces and the industry for the successful flight trial. Akashvani correspondent reports that the missile was tracked by various range systems, deployed in multiple domains. The flight data obtained from down-range ship stations confirmed the successful terminal manoeuvres and impact with a high degree of accuracy.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

Manipur Govt urges Centre to withdraw AFSPA as violence spreads

Nov 17, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

NCB seizes Drugs worth 900 crore in Delhi

Nov 16, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Jhansi hospital fire: NHRC issues notice to UP govt over death of 10 babies

Nov 16, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked with two flash bombs

17 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PRESS RELEASE

CPI demands immediate withdrawal of AFSPA from Manipur

17 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Manipur Govt urges Centre to withdraw AFSPA as violence spreads

17 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US to return over 1,400 looted artefacts to India

17 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment