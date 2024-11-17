DRDO conducts successful flight-trial of India’s first long-range hypersonic missile

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful flight-trial of India’s first long-range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha yesterday.

This hypersonic missile is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1,500 km for the Armed Forces. In a social media post, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the flight trial as a historic achievement which has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies.

He congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces and the industry for the successful flight trial. Akashvani correspondent reports that the missile was tracked by various range systems, deployed in multiple domains. The flight data obtained from down-range ship stations confirmed the successful terminal manoeuvres and impact with a high degree of accuracy.