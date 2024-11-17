Manipur Govt urges Centre to withdraw AFSPA as violence spreads

Violence erupted in Manipur on Saturday after the bodies of six people, who had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam, were recovered.

The Manipur government has requested the Centre to reconsider and withdraw the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from areas under the jurisdiction of six police stations in the state. The development follows the recent notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 14, 2024, reimposing AFSPA in the regions of Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Moirang, Leimakhong, and Jiribam due to ongoing security concerns.

Violence spread in Manipur following the recovery of the bodies of all six missing persons, protesters targeted the houses of ministers and MLAs, ransacking their residences and setting some of them on fire. They also tried to storm the Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s house as security forces responded by firing tear gas to disperse the crowd in various parts of Imphal.

In a letter sent to the central government on Saturday, a Joint Secretary in the state Home Department confirmed that the state cabinet had met on November 15 to deliberate the issue. The cabinet has since recommended the Centre withdraw the notification, which declared these areas as “disturbed” under Section 3 of AFSPA, citing public interest. The letter urged the government to review the decision made on November 14 and rescind it at the earliest.

The reimposition of AFSPA comes in the wake of escalating violence in certain parts of Manipur, including the violence-hit region of Jiribam. The Ministry of Home Affairs had invoked the law to enable the Armed Forces to operate more freely in these areas for counter-insurgency operations. AFSPA grants extraordinary powers to the armed forces, including the authority to arrest, search, and use force, including lethal force, if deemed necessary for maintaining public order.

The decision to request a withdrawal of AFSPA is part of a broader push for peace and normalisation in the state, which has been grappling with ethnic tensions and armed insurgency for years. The state’s leaders have emphasized the importance of finding a balance between maintaining law and order and respecting the rights of citizens, especially in areas where security forces have a heavy presence.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

A total curfew has been imposed in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Imphal valley, with internet and mobile data services suspended for two days in seven districts. Security has been tightened with the deployment of the Army, Assam Rifles, and state police.

The miscreants also set fire to at least two churches and three houses in Jiribam town, officials said. Although there were reports of multiple arson incidents, police have yet to verify them. The ministers whose residences were stormed by protesters include Health Minister Sapam Ranjan, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister L Susindro Singh, and Municipal Administration and Housing Development Minister Y Khemchand.

CPI demands immediate withdrawal of AFSPA from Manipur

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India is deeply concerned by the ongoing situation in Manipur, where violence, unrest, and human suffering continue to escalate. The state’s current turmoil highlights the total inaction and failures of the state and central governments, especially the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, in addressing and resolving the crisis.

Once again the imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has only exacerbated tensions, fueling distrust and resentment among the local population. The people of Manipur always opposed this draconian law as it never brought peace but had instead contributed to a cycle of violence and impunity.

CPI strongly condemns the role of the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their failure to effectively manage and de-escalate the situation in Manipur. Their silence and inaction have further alienated the affected communities, allowing the crisis to deepen without meaningful intervention.

In light of these developments, the CPI demands the immediate withdrawal of AFSPA from Manipur and the resignation of the Chief Minister. It is imperative for the government to seek a political solution involving all political parties to restore peace, ensure justice, and rebuild trust among the people of Manipur.