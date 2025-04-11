Bihar on orange alert as lightning, hailstorm, heavy rainfall expected over next 5 days

AMN / PATNA

The Met. department has issued an alert of increased activities of lightning, hailstorm, and thundering accompanying heavy to moderate rainfall in several parts of Bihar for the next five days.

Director of Meteorological Centre, Patna, Ashish Kumar said that for today, an orange alert has been sounded in the state.

Mr. Kumar said that in the coming days, fluctuations might be witnessed region-wise from Northeast to West Bihar in rainfall activities accompanying thundering, sudden high-speed gusty winds and lighting.

The Director said that from April to June, the heightened rains and associated activities are common and cause widespread damage due to the devastating nature of vigorous winds

He said this is an annual feature in the pre-monsoon season. He said precautions and awareness, like avoiding to venture out during rains, are the golden rule to avert loss of life. He added that when the sky is overcast one should remain very alert.

In the past 72 hours, more than 80 people have been killed in incidents of lightning and rain-related accidents in the state.

Dust Storms and Drizzle Hit Delhi, Bringing Relief from Heatwave

The national capital, Delhi, experienced dust storms this evening following a sudden change in the weather. The city received light drizzle, which brought the temperature down, offering relief to residents from the heatwave over the past few days. Traffic was disrupted as trees fell in various parts of the city. Flight operations were also impacted, with a total of 15 flights diverted and several others delayed at Delhi airport due to dust storms and gusty winds.