NCB arrests Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife

WEB DESK

Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB Sunday arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife after marijuana was recovered at their residence in suburban Juhu in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, the NCB searched Nadiadwala’s residence and seized 10 grams of marijuana.

NCB officials said that the contraband was prima facie procured from one Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan who was arrested earlier.

NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede said that the agency has arrested Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances,NDPS Act after recording her statement.

He added that further investigation is on.

He said Nadiadwala was summoned by the anti-drugs agency earlier in the day, but he failed to appear.

According to NCB officials, the agency had earlier arrested four persons during its crackdown on drug peddlers and their clients.

The officials added that a total of 727.1 gram ganja, 74.1 gram charas, 95.1 gram MD and Rs 3,58,610 have been seized till now from the four accused.

Nadiadwala has produced films like Welcome, Phir Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana, and many more.

The NCB is currently probing an alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June.

Several high-profile celebrities have been questioned by the agency so far and several arrests have been made.