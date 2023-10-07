इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2023 11:01:49      انڈین آواز

National Tennis: Siddharth, Rashmikaa crowned champions 

Harpal Singh Bedi

Telangana’s Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty  upset defending champion Vaidhee Chaudhari(Gujrat)  while  UP’s Siddharth Vishwakarma staged a fine come from behind win to emerge new champions in Women’ and Men section of the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023 at the DLTA Complex here Saturday.

Siddharth pulled off a stunning come-from-behind 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory against Haryana’s Karan Singh, while Rashmikaa registered a thrilling 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 to dethrone Vaidhee Chaudhari..

The third seed took his time to settle in the men’s singles final before unleashing his powerful shots and precise backhands that saw him securing the title for the second time in his career. Siddharth’s first Fenesta National title came in 2018 and now he looks forward to an exciting run on the circuit.

“It’s a great feeling to become the Fenesta Open champion again after five years. I worked hard for this and want to thank Ratan Sharma sir my coach who has been a great support to me in my career. I am now ready for the upcoming tournaments on the circuit,” commented Siddharth.

The champions of men’s and women’s singles categories took home trophy and INR 3 lakh each while the runners-up were awarded with trophy and INR 2 lakh.

The women’s singles title match also went down to the third set where Rashmikaa held her nerves before winning the title for the first time.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s Rushil Khosla shone on the court as he defeated Samarth Sahita of Maharashtra 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets to clinch the boys’ U-18 singles title.

Aishwarya Jadhav of Maharashtra won the girls’ U-18 singles trophy after beating Suhitha Maruri (Karnataka) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in a thrilling three-set final.

