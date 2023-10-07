India achieves historic 100-medal mark with women Kabbadi win in Asian Games

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Kabaddi Women’s team on clinching the Gold medal at the Asian Games. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, it is a historic moment for India at the Asian Games. He said, this victory is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our women athletes. The Prime Minister said, India is proud of this success. He also conveyed best wishes for their future endeavours.

PM congratulates Indian contingent of Asian Games on clinching 100 medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent at the Asian Games on clinching 100 medals. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, it is a momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games. He said, the people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals.

The Prime Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. He said, every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. Mr Modi said, he is looking forward to hosting the Asian Games contingent on Tuesday and interacting with the athletes.