National Recovery rate improves to 96.9 %

AMN

Union Health Ministry today said that the country is registering a continuous decline in daily cases of COVID-19 and further increase in rate of recovery from infection.

Addressing media in New Delhi this evening, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said that continuous decline in daily cases is being noticed since India reported a peak with nearly four lakh 14 thousand cases on 7th of May.

He said, now almost 91 per cent decline in daily new cases has been noticed since the highest reported peak in daily new cases. He said, in the last 24 hours, only 37 thousand 566 cases of corona infection were reported.

Mr Agarwal also informed that till 4th of May, there were 531 districts in the country which were reporting over 100 cases daily, now the number has come down to 111 districts.

He informed that till 10th of May there were over 37 lakh active cases in the country and after that a continuous decline in such cases were noticed and now, it has come down to the level of 5.52 lakh showing a decline by 85 per cent.

On recovery rate from the infection, Mr Agarwal said that the country is also witnessing a consistent increase in recovery rate.

He said, on 3rd of May, the overall recovery rate was 81.8 per cent and now, it has reached the mark of 96.9 per cent.

On testing of samples, there is continued focus on testing while a sharp decline in cases is being observed.

He said, currently tests of COVID-19 on average is being conducted on a daily basis as the cases are on a decline. He said, there currently 565 districts in the country where the case positivity rate is less than five per cent .