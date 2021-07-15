Flipkart employees to return to office for three days a week starting December 2021
PM Modi interacts with Tokyo-bound Indian athletes; Says wishes and blessings of 135 crore Indians are with them
Govt asks people to be vigilant to ensure 3rd wave doesn’t enter India
Uttarakhand Govt suspend Kanwad Yatra in wake of COVID situation
India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 38.50 crore mark
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2021 01:24:36      انڈین آواز

National COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 97.28 %

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

COVID-10 recovery rate in country has increased to 97.28 per cent. Over 39 thousand patients recovered from Covid-19 infection during last 24 hours. Till now, more than 3 crore one lakh people have recovered from Covid-19. India reported 41 thousand 806 new cases in last 24 hours. Country’s Active Caseload currently at 4 lakh 32 thousand 41. Active cases constitute 1.39 per cent of total cases.

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5 per cent and it is currently at 2.21 per cent. Daily positivity rate is at 2.15 per cent and it is less than 3 per cent for 24 consecutive days. 581 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll due to the pandemic has reached 4 lakh 11 thousand 989. Testing capacity has been substantially ramped up and over 43 crore 80 lakh tests have been conducted till now. Yesterday, more than 19 lakh 43 thousand tests were conducted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Women’s Hockey team has a chance to create history; Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace drag flicker Gurjit Kaur believes that Indian women hockey team has an opportunity to ...

Indian hockey has a chance to break 41-year Jinx at Olympics: Former captain Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Four-time Olympian and former captain Dhanraj Pillay says that Indian hockey ...

Cheer song for Tokyo-bound Indian contingent titled ‘Hindustani Way’, unveiled

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The official cheer song for the Tokyo-bound Indian contingent titled ‘Hindu ...

خبرنامہ

اردو دنیا بھر میں بولی جانے والی خوبصورت زبان ہے: نائب صدر

حیدرآباد اور دکن اردو کے قدیم مراکز رہے ہیں: نائب صدر AMN / ...

لوگ کووڈ کے ضابطوں کی سختی سے پابندی کریں، وزیراعظم کی اپیل

AMN وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ہل اسٹیشنوں اور بازاروں میں لوگو ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ٹوکیو جانے والے بھارتی ایتھلیٹس سے بات چیت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ ٹوکیو اولمپک کھیلوں کیلئے ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

Heavy-handedness against media in UP disturbing: Editors Guild

WEB DESK The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Monday said that it is “deeply disturbed” by the “contin ...

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz