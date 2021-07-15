National COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 97.28 %

AMN

COVID-10 recovery rate in country has increased to 97.28 per cent. Over 39 thousand patients recovered from Covid-19 infection during last 24 hours. Till now, more than 3 crore one lakh people have recovered from Covid-19. India reported 41 thousand 806 new cases in last 24 hours. Country’s Active Caseload currently at 4 lakh 32 thousand 41. Active cases constitute 1.39 per cent of total cases.

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5 per cent and it is currently at 2.21 per cent. Daily positivity rate is at 2.15 per cent and it is less than 3 per cent for 24 consecutive days. 581 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll due to the pandemic has reached 4 lakh 11 thousand 989. Testing capacity has been substantially ramped up and over 43 crore 80 lakh tests have been conducted till now. Yesterday, more than 19 lakh 43 thousand tests were conducted.