NASA scheduled to launch its Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 Mission tonight

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is scheduled to launch its Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (oft-2) second mission tonight. OFT-2 is the second uncrewed flight for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Programme. The mission is targeted to launch at 10.50 p.m. IST tonight.

The Starliner will launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. About 30 minutes after launch, Starliner will perform its orbital ion burn to begin its daylong trip to the space station. The spacecraft is scheduled to dock to the space station on Wednesday.

The spacecraft will carry more than 400 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies to the space station. It will return to earth with more than 550 pounds of cargo, including the reusable Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System tanks that provide breathable air to station crew members.

The uncrewed mission will provide valuable data toward NASA certifying Boeing’s crew transportation system for regular flights to and from the space station.