इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2021 11:36:32

Nagaland killings: Lok Sabha members demands repeal of AFSPA

Agencies NEW DELHI

Condemning the killing of civilians during an anti-insurgency operation by security forces in Nagaland, several Lok Sabha members called for a repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) enforced in the state.

Emphasising that emotional integration of people living in border areas is extremely important for the unity and integrity of the country, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari demanded that there should be an impartial judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the unfortunate incident. Tokheho Yepthomi, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) member in the Lok Sabha, said, “The AFSPA has not given powers to security forces to indiscriminately kill people,”.

The AFSPA allows security personnel to use force and even open fire after due warning in case of breach of law and order. Demanding the convening of an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in the Northeast, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi said the death of Indians at the hands of security forces was highly condemnable.

TMC’s Sudeep Bandyopadhyay said the situation in Nagaland should not be allowed to deteriorate further and demanded maximum compensation be given to the next of kin of those killed.

Meanwhile National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and Nagaland government over the killing of civilians by armed forces in the northeastern state, in what has been described as a case of ‘mistaken identity’ by the Union government and the Army. The human rights body, in a press release, said it has taken suo-motu cognisance of the case and sought a detailed report from the respondents within six weeks.

“NHRC notice to the Centre and Nagaland Government over reported botched up operation against militants by Army Para Commandos resulting in the deaths of civilians,” it said in a tweet.

the CPI(M) strongly condemns the botched operation by the Army in Mon district of Nagaland that led to the killing of, at least, 17 civilians and one soldier.

The Polit Bureau conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and demands that adequate compensation be immediately announced by the Central government.

The explanation given by the Army that these ghastly killings happened due to an “intelligence failure” does not explain how such an ambush blunder occurred. A thorough investigation must be speedily conducted and the guilty punished.

This incident, once again, underlines the need to remove the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the Statute Book.

