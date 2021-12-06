PM inaugurates multiple projects in Uttarakhand
Govt regrets deaths of civilians in Nagaland: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today told Parliament the centre regretted the deaths of 14 civilians in Nagaland after a botched Army op. Mr Shah read out statements in both Houses as opposition MPs shouted objections and demanded repeal of AFSPA.

“Government of India expresses regrets over the incident and condolences to those killed… a SIT has been formed and has been directed to complete investigation in a month. Situation is tense but under control. All agencies have to ensure such incidents do not happen in future,” Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha.

An hour later he read out a similar statement in the Rajya Sabha as opposition MPs screamed “nahi chalegi, nahi chalegi”(this won’t do, this won’t do). “The centre has examined the situation and reached the conclusion the incidents such as this – where innocent villagers were killed – shouldn’t be repeated,” Mr Shah said.

As he spoke (and as their Lower House colleagues had done), opposition Rajya Sabha MPs kept up a steady din demanding a debate on AFSPA and the Nagaland violence.

Meanwhile condemning the killing of civilians during an anti-insurgency operation by security forces in Nagaland, several Lok Sabha members called for a repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) enforced in the state.

Emphasising that emotional integration of people living in border areas is extremely important for the unity and integrity of the country, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari demanded that there should be an impartial judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the unfortunate incident. Tokheho Yepthomi, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) member in the Lok Sabha, said, “The AFSPA has not given powers to security forces to indiscriminately kill people,”.

The AFSPA allows security personnel to use force and even open fire after due warning in case of breach of law and order. Demanding the convening of an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in the Northeast, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi said the death of Indians at the hands of security forces was highly condemnable.

TMC’s Sudeep Bandyopadhyay said the situation in Nagaland should not be allowed to deteriorate further and demanded maximum compensation be given to the next of kin of those killed.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, whose NDPP is an ally of the BJP, slammed the centre for extending AFSPA. “Nagaland and Naga people have always opposed AFSPA. It should be repealed,” Mr Rio said, adding, “This draconian law needs to go… there are laws to take care of the situation… but this law is hitting the image of our country.”

Prime Minister met with senior members of his cabinet, including Mr Shah, to discuss the situation and the centre’s response. The centre has been attacked over the civilians’ deaths amid strong demands, including by the Nagaland and Meghalaya chief ministers that AFSPA be repealed.

14 villagers and a soldier died in Nagaland’s Mon district over the weekend after an Army op went horribly wrong. A police FIR has said the Army’s 21 Para Special Forces “blankly opened fire”. The Army yesterday expressed deep regret for the “unfortunate loss of lives” and said the matter would be investigated at the “highest level”.

