Nadda praises doctors for their service to humanity during COVID 19 pandemic

Staff Reporter

Bhartiya Janta Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda has praised doctors of the country for their service to humanity during COVID 19 pandemic.

Addressing a gathering of Corona warriors at Agra in Uttar Pradesh today Mr Nadda said that by the end of this August, BJP will prepare 4 lakh health volunteers in 2 lakh villages who can serve their village as frontline health workers on time if any third wave of the pandemic comes.

He said that a new health policy was introduced in 2017 that has stopped infighting between all systems of treatment -Alopathy, Ayurved and others.

He said, benefits of development has reached last person of the society in the country under BJP government.

Mr Nadda said that BJP governments have taken several steps to improve health infrastructure and facilities in the country and in Uttar Pradesh.

He said, 22 AIIMS have been sanctioned by the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that 10 crore 75 lakh families have been benefited by Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the country.

The BJP President said that 30 new medical colleges have been set up in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is making all round development.

He said that Uttar Pradesh is among the leading states in terms of COVID 19 tests and Vaccination.He appealed to BJP workers to take the government schemes to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh government has provided all possible help to people during the pandemic period.

He said that Central government is providing free of cost COVID vaccines in the country. The programme was organised to honour Corona warriors.