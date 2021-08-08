India’s Olympic History scripted! Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Athletics
Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India
India condemns removal of Nishan Sahib from Gurdwara Thala Sahib in Afghanistan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Aug 2021 07:26:05      انڈین آواز

Nadda praises doctors for their service to humanity during COVID 19 pandemic

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter

Bhartiya Janta Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda has praised doctors of the country for their service to humanity during COVID 19 pandemic.

Addressing a gathering of Corona warriors at Agra in Uttar Pradesh today Mr Nadda said that by the end of this August, BJP will prepare 4 lakh health volunteers in 2 lakh villages who can serve their village as frontline health workers on time if any third wave of the pandemic comes.

He said that a new health policy was introduced in 2017 that has stopped infighting between all systems of treatment -Alopathy, Ayurved and others.

He said, benefits of development has reached last person of the society in the country under BJP government.

Mr Nadda said that BJP governments have taken several steps to improve health infrastructure and facilities in the country and in Uttar Pradesh.

He said, 22 AIIMS have been sanctioned by the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that 10 crore 75 lakh families have been benefited by Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the country.

The BJP President said that 30 new medical colleges have been set up in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is making all round development.

He said that Uttar Pradesh is among the leading states in terms of COVID 19 tests and Vaccination.He appealed to BJP workers to take the government schemes to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh government has provided all possible help to people during the pandemic period.

He said that Central government is providing free of cost COVID vaccines in the country. The programme was organised to honour Corona warriors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games conclude with closing ceremony

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko passed the Olympic flag to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. TOKYO The Tokyo Oly ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at Tokyo Olympic

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance ...

THE GOLDEN BOY OF INDIA

Nirendra Dev / Andalib Akhter August 07, 2021 would be written in golden letters as a new history was creat ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz