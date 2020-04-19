Nadda asks party workers to bring govt’s relief measures to masses

AMN



BJP President J P Nadda today asked party workers to take the Central government’s relief measures to the masses for their maximum benefit.

Interacting with party leaders from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana through video-conference, Mr. Nadda noted that the BJP recently completed its 40 years and said each worker should persuade 40 people, who will convince another 10 each, to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19.

He also asked party workers to help migrant labourers and the poor. The BJP chief urged people to download Arogya Setu app, which tracks COVID-19 cases and provides information on the pandemic.