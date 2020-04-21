Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,25,000 PEOPLE RECOVERED
Sydney beaches reopen as Australian cases fall
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,65,257 worldwide
Coronavirus: Europe begins easing restrictions

MP: 5 new Ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet

AMN / BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh, Governor Lalji Tandon administered the oath of office and secrecy to five Ministers in a simple ceremony today. Narottam Mishra, Tulsi Silavat, Kamal Patel, Govind Singh Rajput and Meena Singh were sworn in as ministers today.

Senior leader Shivraj Singh was working alone since taking oath as Chief Minister in the state on March 23 and his cabinet was sworn in after about a month today.

During the swearing-in ceremony, all measures to prevent corona infection were taken care including social distancing. Bhopal is in the red zone of corona outbreak so oath-taking ceremony was also been simple and brief. To avoid the crowd, the media was also kept away from the coverage of this event and swearing-in program was broadcast live on YouTube channel of the public relations department. Even after being small cabinet, regional and caste equations have been taken care by the BJP leadership. Jyotiraditya Scindia’s supporters have also been included in the cabinet. Significantly, after the assembly elections in December 2018, a coalition government was formed by Congress under the leadership of Kamal Nath.

Later, the 15-month-old Congress government collapsed due to the resignation of 22 MLAs who were supporters of the then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. After that, the BJP re-formed its government on March 23 under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

