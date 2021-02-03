Myanmar military announces new State Administrative Council

AMN/ WEB DESK

The regime in Myanmar headed by the Army has announced a new State Administrative Council. The council headed by the Army Chief General Min Aung Hlaing has eleven members out of which eight are from the military.

Earlier, addressing the meeting of the Union Government on yesterday, General Min Aung Hlaing said that election matters and COVID-19 prevention and containment will be prioritised.

He reiterated that the voting frauds will be exposed. In a statement released on the official channel, the Military Government announced that the Union Election Commission will be reconstituted for implementing the duties and functions.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council held closed consultations to arrive at a consensus statement on Myanmar developments. According to the UN press briefing, the Special Envoy of the Secretary General Christine Schraner Burgener urged the council members to send a clear signal in support of democracy in Myanmar.

Reuters quoted the newly-formed Myanmar Civil Disobedience Movement that staff at 70 hospitals and medical departments in 30 towns across Myanmar stopped work on Wednesday to protest against military takeover. Further, in a show of resistance to the military regime residents of the biggest city in the country Yangon banged pots and pans and honked cars yesterday.