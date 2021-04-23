Myanmar Army Chief to attend ASEAN meeting in Jakarta

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Head of the Military government of Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will embark on his first foreign visit after the coup to Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN leaders meeting on Saturday. Quoting diplomats and officials in Jakarta, the Reuters reported that seven Southeast Asian leaders from the 10 nation ASEAN grouping are likely to take part in the summit meeting called to discuss the crisis caused by the military take over of the government on February 1. Thailand and the Philippines announced that they will send their Foreign Ministers for the meeting.

The ASEAN meeting is the first concerted international effort to find a solution to the crisis where at least 739 protestors have been killed since the protests began after the military take over on February 1.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the ASEAN leaders to help prevent an escalation of the crisis. He said the UN Special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener will be in Jakarta to engage ASEAN leaders on the sidelines of Saturday’s meeting, reports Reuters.

Chinese Foreign Ministry has expressed its support to the special meeting of ASEAN leaders to jointly discuss an effective approach to de-escalate tension and resolve problems, reports Irrawaddy quoting the Chinese Foreign Ministry email response to a series of questions.

A member of the recently announced National Unity Government (NUG) consisting of the members of the parliament elected in the Nov. 8 elections has urged ASEAN ‘not to recognise the coup’.