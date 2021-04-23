Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
23 Apr 2021

Myanmar Army Chief to attend ASEAN meeting in Jakarta

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Head of the Military government of Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will embark on his first foreign visit after the coup to Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN leaders meeting on Saturday. Quoting diplomats and officials in Jakarta, the Reuters reported that seven Southeast Asian leaders from the 10 nation ASEAN grouping are likely to take part in the summit meeting called to discuss the crisis caused by the military take over of the government on February 1. Thailand and the Philippines announced that they will send their Foreign Ministers for the meeting.

The ASEAN meeting is the first concerted international effort to find a solution to the crisis where at least 739 protestors have been killed since the protests began after the military take over on February 1.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the ASEAN leaders to help prevent an escalation of the crisis. He said the UN Special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener will be in Jakarta to engage ASEAN leaders on the sidelines of Saturday’s meeting, reports Reuters.

Chinese Foreign Ministry has expressed its support to the special meeting of ASEAN leaders to jointly discuss an effective approach to de-escalate tension and resolve problems, reports Irrawaddy quoting the Chinese Foreign Ministry email response to a series of questions.

A member of the recently announced National Unity Government (NUG) consisting of the members of the parliament elected in the Nov. 8 elections has urged ASEAN ‘not to recognise the coup’.

Hockey: Planned and systematic training camps are showing results: Midfielder Nilakanta Sharma

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,21 April Attacking midfielder Nilakanta Sharma feels that planned and systema ...

Boxers; 7 women among 8 Indian pugilists in finals at AIBA Youth World Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 20 April: It was Indian women's day at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championshi ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

