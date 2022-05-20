My own people contributed to my destruction: says Azam Khan after release…

Our Correspondent / RAMPUR

‘My own people contributed to my destruction’, said senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was released from the Sitapur jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granting him an interim bail. Khan has been in jail for around 26 months.

Azam Khan also attacked many people indirectly. He said that those who put poison in the root of this tree are their own. This statement of his is being linked to Akhilesh Yadav’s insensitivities towrds him. At the same time, people also say that it was a taunt on those who filed FIR against them. Because most of the cases against Azam Khan have been done by the people of Muslim community.

Warm welcomed

Supporters welcomed Azam Khan by showering flowers at various places. His car was laden with flowers. Supporters said that today is no less than Eid. His brother Sharif Khan also took a jibe at SP President Akhilesh Yadav on this occasion. On the other hand, sister Nikhat Akhlaq said that today is the day of Eid for us. There is great power in our prayers and Allah has accepted our prayers.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 as many cases are registered against him. The Supreme Court had earlier expressed displeasure with the prolonged delay in the announcement of judgement by Allahabad HC on Khan’s bail plea and called it a ‘travesty of justice’.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Azam Khan in the case relating to Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh. A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna granted interim bail to Khan, and also granted him the liberty to apply for regular bail before the concerned court within a period of two weeks. The Supreme Court also assured that the interim bail will be continued until the regular bail is decided by the competent court.

Earlier on Tuesday, the apex court had reserved the order on Khan’s interim bail plea in the aforesaid case, as opposed by the Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for Uttar Pradesh state. Khan is currently been lodged in judicial custody in another matter pertaining to Kotwali in Rampur. The Supreme Court had earlier expressed displeasure with the prolonged delay in the announcement of judgement by Allahabad HC on his (Khan’s) bail plea and called it a ‘travesty of justice’.