Muzaffarnagar: CPI(M) Delegation meet boy who faced cruelty of teacher

A CPI(M) delegation comprising of Polit Bureau member Subhashini Ali and John Brittas, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha visited the family of the young Muslim boy who had been so cruelly treated by his teacher who is also the owner of the school.

The delegation met Irshad and Rubina, the boy’s parents, and the young boy in their joint family home in village Khub Bapur, Muzaffarnagar. They are poor people. Their two older sons are working in Chandigarh. The younger of them had to give up his studies and become a daily wage earner. They had both gone to meet the teacher but she expressed no regret for what she done. The CPI(M) delegation assured them support and solidarity and said that the education of the young boy and his brother would be taken care of.

Subhashini Ali and John Brittas were informed that the school’s licence has been cancelled. They have demanded the arrest of the teacher and said that the UP government seemed to be implementing laws in a biased manner which was extremely unfortunate.