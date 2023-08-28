All India Unani Tibbi Congress felicitates new DG of CCRUM Dr. Zaheer Ahmed

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

All India Unani Tibbi Congress on Saturday (Aug 26) felicitated the newly appointed Director General of Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) Dr. Zaheer Ahmed at a special program at Constitution Club of India here. CCRUM is an Autonomous body Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

He was accorded a grand welcome and presented with mementos at the function amid applause.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Zaheer said: “If we have to promote Unani medicine in a big way, we have to translate its text books in English, Hindi and other languages. The books on this system of medicine are not available in English due to which the scope of Tib-e-Unani is limited till date”, he however added that he is not against Urdu language, ‘Urdu is our foundation, but with the changing times we have to use English language in Unani medicine’.

On the importance and usefulness of social media, Dr. N. Zaheer said that we should register ourselves on the portal of Ministry of AYUSH so that we can know how many people are being treated by Unani doctors and how much people are benefiting from this system of medicine. We are contacting the office bearers of the institutions related to Unani so that Unani can be promoted scientifically.

National President of All India Unani Tibbi Congress Professor Mushtaq Ahmed in his speech said that All India Unani Tibbi Congress is making every possible effort to solve the problems of Unani practitioners and we will continue to work for the welfare of Unani System. He said that today it is a matter of happiness that Dr. N. Zaheer Ahmed has taken up a big responsibility. “We will judge the performance of Dr Zaheer after five years when his term will end” and then we will again felicitate him in a big way.

On this occasion, Dr. Idris said that Dr. Zaheer research work in the medical field is commendable as well as matter of proud. We hope that his ability will further promote Unani.

Dr. Arif Zaidi while talking about Unani said that the development of Unani medicine is possible only when technology is used and the patient is completely comfortable. We need to think about the issue today that who should use Unani medicine.

Dr. Syed Farooq said in his speech that first of all I congratulate everyone on the success of Chandrayaan 3 that the hard work of our scientists has paid off. He said that today people in India are looking towards science and research work is progressing in every field and new research is being done. Regarding medicines, he said that we have many medicines available which prove to be very effective.

. Dr. Syed Ahmed Khan, General Secretary of All India Unani Tibbi Congress was the Ruhe Rawa of the program.

At the end of the program, Dr. Laiq Ali expressed thanks. Important participants included Hakeem Aftab, Imran Kanoji, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Dr. Faheem Malik, Dr. Khurshid Ahmed Shafqat Azmi, Dr. Tamanna Nazli, Dr. Shahnaz, Dr. Mohd. Saleem Siddiqui, Dr. Abdul Rahim, Dr. Zaki Ahmed, Dr. Mohd. Fazil, Dr. Sagir Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr. Mirza Asif Baig, Dr. Tayyab Anjum