Jamiat Ulama Hind comes forward to extend helping hand to riots’ victim of Nuh

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Jamiat Ulama Hind has always been in forefront in helping needy people particularly the victims of riots and communal violence. Keeping this tradition Jamiat today set up a relief camp in the affected area of Nuh, and distributed relief money 200 needy people, each person was given twenty thousand rupees to establish there business.

Riots mostly affect the people who belong to the middle or poor classes, the same has happened in the Nuh riots, the people who have suffered the most are those who are small businessmen, street vendors . Everything of these people has been destroyed in the riot.

Earlier Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Chief Maulana Arshad Madani sent a delegation to visit the affected areas, and directed to prepare a list of all such people who suffered most.

Therefore, on the instructions of Maulana Madani, a delegation headed by General Secretary Mufti Syed Masoom Saqib Qasmi and Maulana Azhar Madani Office Secretary Jamiat Ualma-i-Hind today set up a relief camp in the affected area of Nuh, and distributed relief money 200 needy people, each person was given twenty thousand rupees. A total aid amount of 40 lakh rupees was distributed among the victims by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (Arshad Madani Public Trust).

On this occasion, most of the victims were also heard saying that after the riot, many people came and people from many organizations visited here, but the kind of relief that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has offered, no one else has done like that. Everyone only gave lip service and consolation,.

Maulana Madani has also announced that soon the rehabilitation work will start in the affected areas. Poor people who do not have any permanent source of income and whose houses have been demolished as illegal, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind will provide them with new houses and resettle them in another place. It should be noted that Nuh and many people around it are still living under the open sky or in temporary huts. No assurance has been given by the state government regarding their rehabilitation.

Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has said that after making a list of needy people, we were told that the vending carts and Thela are prepared for seven thousand rupees and four to five thousand rupees are required to buy goods for sale, As if these small business people needed about twelve thousand rupees to stand on their feet again, but we decided to provide assistance of twenty thousand rupees each person so that they always have some extra money. We thank Allah Almighty that we have helped the most needy people.

He also said that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has been taking the lead in relief and welfare work from the day one, it has never done this work on the basis of religion but on the basis of humanity, and this process is still ongoing on. Be it natural calamities, social issues, community issues, or national issues, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has offered its services on the basis of humanity at every step. Whether it is a case of natural calamities like earthquakes and floods, victims of communal riots, the legal battle of innocent people, or the issue of Assamese citizenship, we feel it our social responsibility to extend our hands and provide timely help to all, rehabilitate them, heal their wounds. This same tradition is also being maintained in Nuh, and the victims are being helped regardless of religion, cast and creed.

He once again said that if sectarians think that Muslims are harmed by riots, then they are wrong. Riots do not harm a particular individual, but the country, and its development, economy and reputation are also affected.

Maulana Madani said that Jal Abhishek Yatra again took place in Nuh on August 28 with heavy police presence. No untoward incident occurred. We consider it a good step. But this incident proved once again that if the administration and the police personnel do their duty honestly, then there will never be a riot.

He also said that we have been saying that if the police and administration are made accountable at the district level across the country, then the country can be cleansed from the scourge of riots. No effective action has ever been taken to eradicate it.

The administration and the police have always shown favoritism, which has strengthened the sectarian forces, and now it seems that they have no fear of law and judiciary. Maulana Madani said that wherever there is a riot in India, it is not a riot but police action. The role of the police is the same in Nuh Mewat, and one thing is common in all the governments that Muslims are also attacked and their houses and shops are burnt, and then they are also arrested under serious provisions. Biased media creates an environment against Muslims by running trials.

Maulana Madani said that among the victims there are a large number of people who have lost everything in the riots, but now the second injustice is that most of them have been made accused of the riot, most of them are people whose financial condition is not good to pursue the cases against themselves, in such a case Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has announced that it will provide legal aid to all such innocent people. In order to implement this announcement, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has officially constituted a legal panel, this panel will help the victims at all levels.

At the end, Maulana Madani said that unlike the riots of the past, in the recent riots, it has been seen that miscreants targeted the places of worship in a planned way, and harmed them, which is the extreme of sectarianism, while we believe that every worship place be it a mosque, a temple or any other place of worship, all should be respected and honoured, because every religion in the world promotes humanity, tolerance, love and unity, so those who use religion to incite hatred and violence they may not be true followers of their religion.