The statement ‘Every Indian being a Hindu’ is absurd: Maulana Arshad Madani

RSS has resiled from its commitment to promote communal harmony, says Maulana

AMN / New Delhi

The President of Jamiat Ulama Hind Maulana Arshad Madani has expressed his anguish over the atmosphere of hatred in the country and the Muslims being targeted as collective revenge in Nuh and other places.

He said that RSS has backtracked from the commitment to promote peace, harmony and love between Hindus and Muslims in India.

He said that in the conversation he had with Mohan Bhagwat to promote mutual understanding, and resolve misunderstandings in the country, RSS does not stick to it anymore. He said that it is clear from the statements of RSS leaders that they do not want communal harmony.

He also called the statement of “every Indian being a Hindu meaningless” and said that we are Hindi not Hindu.

President Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also fully supported the opposition alliance ‘INDIA’ and said that political change is necessary to end the atmosphere of hatred in the country. If the opposition parties are not united, their very existence will be in danger. He said that the way communal forces were defeated in Karnataka, it is necessary at the national level as well.

He also said that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has been taking the lead in relief and welfare work from the day one, it has never done this work on the basis of religion but on the basis of humanity, and this process is still ongoing on. Be it social issues, community issues, or national issues, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has offered its services on the basis of humanity at every step. Whether it is a case of natural calamities like earthquakes and floods, victims of communal riots, the legal battle of innocent people, or the issue of Assamese citizenship, we feel it our social responsibility to extend our hands and provide timely help to all, rehabilitate them, heal their wounds. This same tradition is also being maintained in Nuh, and the victims are being helped regardless of religion, cast and creed.

Maulana Madani said that no effective measures were taken in this regard, due to which the sectarians continued to be strengthened, they no longer had any fear of the law and the judiciary.

Maulana Madani also condemned the targeting of places of worship by miscreants during the riots, saying that this is not the teaching of any religion.

Those who use religion to incite hatred and violence cannot be true followers of their religion.