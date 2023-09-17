No religion bigger than religion of humanity, says Rajnath Singh at Amber Foundation event

AMN / LUCKNOW

Defence Minister and local MP Rajnath Singh on Saturday said there is no religion bigger than the religion of humanity. Giving examples of Ujjwala Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, opening of bank accounts, giving 5 kg of ration and the 2 doses of vaccine post Covid, Rajnath Singh said that the Government never differentiated on the basis of caste, creed or religion. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, every attempt is being made to bring out the poorest people out of poverty.

Speaking at programme organised by the Ambar Foundation, Rajnath Singh lauded the role of girls in nation development. Rajnath Singh recalled Lucknow girl Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, who played a crucial role in ISRO’s moon mission recently. He said that today, our daughters are getting into the armed forces and securing our borders with rifles in their hands.

Pleased with the good efforts of Ambar Foundation, Rajnath Singh announced a grant of Rs. 5 lakh to Ambar Foundation and said: I beckon the people of Lucknow to support such foundations which are genuinely working among the poor and the downtrodden.

Ambar Foundation, in partnership with Dhyeya Coaching is providing free coaching to 300 girls from poor families. Speaking on the subject.

Rajnath Singh himself gave spectacles to few people. On Ambar Foundation providing free eye checkup and spectacles to 30000 families, Rajnath Singh said that this was a very important mission. He said for a zardoz or for a student from poor family, weak eyesight has a great toll on their efficiency.

Rajnath Singh said we wish India to become strong. He said in the recent years, India’s might is being acknowledged all across the world. People stand up to listen when India speaks, he said.

He asked Wafa Abbas the founder of the foundation to further concentrate on skilling of young girls and boys from the low-income areas of the city.

Wafa Abbas said Ambar Foundation pays the tuition fees of 1000 students from poor background. This amount is paid directly to the schools.

Wafa Abbas said: “When we met Rajnath Singh ji, he gave us a lot of encouragement. He asked us to give direction to whatever social work and charity we were doing. Don’t just restrict yourself to distribution of free ration and other commodities but do work which has long lasting results. If one person’s life changes the city as well as the country will move forward.”

Senior advocate LP Mishra, City Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, the new head of Lucknow BJP Anand Dwivedi, Vidhan Parishad member Mukesh Sharma and MLA Neeraj Bora were also present on the occasion.