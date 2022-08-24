Muslims’ top religious Centre Haramain Sharifain condemns Raja Singh’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad

AMN WEB DESK

Haramain Sharifain, the official body of world most respected religious centre based in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday strongly condemned the controversial remarks made by the India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s MLA Raja Singh against Prophet Muhammad.

Haramain Sharifain in a statement on Tuesday condemned the blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad by the Goshamahal MLA, a member of India’s ruling BJP.

“Haramain Sharifain strongly condemns the blasphemy of the Prophet (Peace and Blessings of Allah be upon Him) committed by a member of India’s ruling party”.

Haramain called upon international organizations to stop elements that create communal tensions and takes steps to prevent the spread of Islamophobia and maintain religious harmony.

On Tuesday morning, Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad police for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a “comedy video” that he released on YouTube, late on Monday. he was later released by court.

After the release of the video, protests erupted in the city against Raja Singh. Complaints were filed at various police stations against the BJP MLA, forcing the police to register FIRs follwoing which he was arrested.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal constituency Raja Singh was suspended from the party for violating party rules after he released a video in which he passed derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad.

The central disciplinary committee of the BJP released the MLA’s suspension letter, in which it was stated that he violated rule XXV 10 (a) of the party’s constitution. He was also asked to show cause within 10 days as to why should he not be expelled from the party.

On Tuesday morning, the MLA was arrested and taken to the Bolarum police station on Tuesday after being booked under Sections 295(a), 153(a), 505 (1) (b) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.