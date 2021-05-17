Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus not operating any flights till 9 pm due to extreme rainfall forecast

Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in Covid-battered India
First batch of DRDO’s anti- Covid drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose released
Israel launches new strikes on Gaza as calls for ceasefire grow
CBI arrests TMC’s Firhad, Subrata, Madan, Sovon in Narada case
India witnessing declining trend in fresh cases of COVID-19 cases: Dr Harsh Vardhan
AMN

Mumbai Airport has suspended flight operations till 9PM today as a precautionary measure for Cyclone Tauktae. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had closed all flight operations from 11 am today. As per media statement, The airport has so far witnessed 7 diversions. In the wake of the ”, a few airlines have decided to cancel services to Mumbai. CSMIA has registered the cancellations of 34 arrivals and 22 departures. Passengers are advised to connect with their respective airlines before leaving their homes.

Railway Police have informed that local trains are running late by 20 to 25 minutes. Harbour line services were disturbed for some time but now restored. Metros are running as per schedule.

Mumbai continues to witness inclement weather with heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds of over 114 kmph. This highest ever speed of winds reported in Mumbai. Mumbai’s regional meteorological centre is also bearing the brunt with many trees in its compound being uprooted by the winds.

The death toll due to the cyclone has increased to five, with atleast three people in Raigad and one each in Sindhudurg and Navi Mumbai district losing their life. About 12,240 people, including about eight thousand people from Raigad’s coastal areas have been so far evacuated in view of the cyclone. According to initial reports, 30-40 boats have been damaged in Trombay.

While local train services were affected as some tree branches fell on the overhead equipment at Dombivali station and due to waterlogging at Masjid station, all the services are now running smoothly on all sections due to the efforts of Central Railways. The road traffic however remains affected due to the closure of Bandra-Worli SeaLink, Malad and Andheri subway due to waterlogging. The bus services run by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport have also been diverted on a few routes due to waterlogging at Dadar, Kurla, Sion and Andheri.

Meanwhile, senior director of IMD Mumbai, Shubhangi Bhute has informed that the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae laid about 120 kilometers off Mumbai on the west side at around 1 pm. In a video message, Ms. Bhute said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall in Gujarat between 8 and 11 pm tonight. She said heavy rains and gusty winds are likely to continue over the evening with an orange being issued Konkan region while a red has been especially issued for Raigad district.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and other officials including Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner. He has instructed authorities to ensure that COVID facilities remain functional and there is no hindrance in the treatment of COVID patients anywhere across the state. Mumbai’s civic chief too visited the control centre to take stock of the situation with incidents of uprooting of trees and destruction of small houses being reported from various wards besides issues of waterlogging.

