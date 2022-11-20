Mumbai registers 8 Covid cases first time since Covid pandemic struck

AMN

For the first time since the Covid pandemic struck, Mumbai registered a single-digit caseload in a day yesterday. The city registered eight covid 19 cases which is the least case in a day in the last 32 months since the pandemic struck the globe. The city has been registering double-digit cases in the past month. Meanwhile, there has been a rise in cases of measles in the city mainly among children. BMC is planning to open a special children’s ward for measles in a civic-run maternity hospital in Govandi area of the Eastern part of Mumbai where the cases are predominant. A special vaccination drive has also been launched in civic-run hospitals of Central and eastern Mumbai in which 800 children are planned to be vaccinated.