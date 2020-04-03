FreeCurrencyRates.com

MSF demands withdrawal of Islamophobic contents from media amid Corona Crisis

Press Release

CHENNAI

At a time when Central Government an Delhi Government have failed to take any constructive decision to mitigate the spread of deadly pandemic and to deal with the severe difficulties resulting from it, MUSLIM STUDENTS FEDERATION MSF National President T.P. Ashrafali and National General Secretary S.H. Muhammed Arshad demanded that the media and government authorities must withdraw the Islamophobic contents in the wake of Nizamuddin Markaz incident. They condemned the efforts of some anti-social elements who are spreading the hatred against Muslims even in COVID-19.

The allegation that the nationwide lockdown was announced without any necessary precautions or planning is evidenced by several incidents. Thousands of migrant labourers came out to the streets of Delhi in the last two to three days and set the decision to travel thousands of miles on their feet to reach their home, which is heart-wrenching mass migration for the first in independent India. During this incident no one was offended by the religion or caste of those who fled. Moreover many have criticized the government’s inability to handle the migrations crisis.

The agency’s allegations that the FIR has to be prepared first by the CBI before filing a lawsuit against Tablighi Jama’at and Markaz are baseless and unwarranted. The Delhi government has been a complete failure in preparing the necessary arrangements as part of the lockdown and solving the problems of the panicked people.

On March 25, when government announced the lockdown, how would they have gone when the entire transportation was locked. Hence they resided there and this was not their fault because the chief of Markaz had given a letter to DSP of that area and had asked for help but they did nothing. So the problem got complicate due to less regard of authority and not mere the Tablighi people. So it is wrong to make these people criminals.

The Ramlalla event was held on March 25 under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath in Ayodhya, even at the time of the alarming rise in the number of people affected by COVID-19. Though many such political and religious events took place at the time, none of the accusations were leveled against them. So Islamophobia is an attempt to cover up the failure of government and to promote the communalism amid the chaos of this pandemic. At this juncture, MSF wants government and media to avoid such misinformation.

MSF leaders, however, said in a statement that the Tabligh leaders had to show the social consciousness of postponing such a gathering even when the pilgrimage to the Holy Makkah including Umrah had been temporarily suspended.

Press Release

