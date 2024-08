AMN/ WEB DESK

In Madhya Pradesh, the state Government today declared a reward of one crore rupees for Vivek Sagar Prasad, who is a member of the Indian men’s hockey team that secured a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics. In a telephonic conversation with Mr Vivek Sagar, Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav congratulated him and the entire team for their performance. Mr Sagar is a native of Madhya Pradesh.