CM Shinde Directs officials to Expedite Pending Roadworks on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

“Leo Polymer Technology” to Be Utilized for Effective Pothole Filling on Highways

AMN / Thane

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has inspected areas with potholes and traffic congestion on Mumbai-Nashik Highway and instructed the relevant authorities to immediately use Leo Polymer Technology to fill the pothole.

Additionally, Chief Minister Shinde has directed the authorities to expedite the completion of pending roadworks on the Thane-Nashik Highway.

Chief Minister Shri Shinde today inspected the Thane-Nashik Highway from Kharegaon to Padgha and from Talvali to Shahapur. He personally assessed the causes of traffic congestion on this road and the ongoing work related to filling potholes. He spoke to the media during this inspection.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, District Collector Ashok Shingare, MSRDC Managing Director and Vice President Anil Gaikwad, Superintendent of Police Dr. D. Swami, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, Highway Safety Superintendent of Police Dr. Mohan Dahikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police S. V. Shinde, Chief Engineer and Regional Officer of Roads and Highways Anshumali Srivastava, MMRDA Chief Engineer S. K. Survase, Superintendent Engineer Ramesh Kiste, Indian Highway Authority Project Director B. S. Salunkhe, Public Works Department Superintendent Engineer S. A. Tambe, and Executive Engineer Sunil Patil, along with other concerned officials, were present during the meeting.

While speaking to the media, Chief Minister Shinde stated that travel time on the Thane-Nashik route is currently longer than usual. This delay is attributed to potholes and heavy vehicle traffic. Meetings have been conducted with relevant departments, including the Public Works Department, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, MMRDA, and the police. It has been planned to allow heavy vehicles to park in designated lots to ease traffic flow, with these vehicles being released once traffic conditions improve. Additionally, instructions have been issued to the district collectors, police commissioners, and superintendents of police in Raigad, Thane, and Palghar districts to make necessary arrangements for vehicles coming from JNPT.

Instructions have been given to ensure coordinated traffic regulation. Construction materials often fail to last in potholes formed during the rainy season. Therefore, “Leo Polymer Technology,” developed by engineers from SMC Infrastructure Private Limited, is being used to fill these potholes. This technology includes fiber, allowing even heavy vehicles to pass over it. Work to fill large patches on the highway using this technology is underway on a war footing. The entire Thane-Nashik and Nashik-Thane roads will be repaired using this technology. This method is durable, so travelers will not face issues with potholes during their journey, CM Shinde added.

Instructing that criminal action should be taken against those obstructing this work, the Chief Minister further emphasized that everyone must work as a team to complete the task. Using new technology, we must cooperate to facilitate easy travel for people. This method will be applied to all bridges, including Jindal, Vashind, and Asangaon railway bridges. Potholes on the Bhiwandi and Mankoli roads will also be addressed. In the future, a bridge will be constructed at Khadavli Phata, which will help reduce traffic congestion there. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to utilize maximum manpower and mechanical resources to complete these roadworks as soon as poss