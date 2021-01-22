Most parties in India are doing politics of nepotism and clanism: Nadda

Staff Reporter / Lucknow

BJP national president JP nadda has said that most of the parties in the country are doing politics of nepotism and clanism. He said it is only BJP that works without any discrimination and is against the politics of bringing in family members in politics. Mr Nadda was addressing Booth presidents and other workers gathering at here today.

He said that there are around 1500 political parties in country and all they are doing politics of clanism. He said it is only Bhartiya Janata Party that works without the politics of nepotism. He said that the democracy is only in Bhartiya Janata Party any poor person may go to highest post. He said anybody from an ordinary family Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi may rise to a highest post. He said ordinary member of party may become President and may hold other important portfolio.

Mr Nadda said that during the covid lockdown Bhartiya Janata Party workers had helped people to a large extent. He said that BJP works on the principle of joining people to people not to devide them. Mr Nadda said that Bhartiya Janata Party is working on the lines of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’

The gathering was also addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.