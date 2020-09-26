China remains non-committal on UNSC reforms sought by G-4 countries
Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs: MEA
India-China border faceoff ‘unprecedented situation’: Jaishankar
RBI suggests five-pillared approach to deal with cybersecurity issues in UCBs
Belarus: EU rejects Lukashenko inauguration as illegitimate
इंडियन आवाज़     26 Sep 2020 09:29:24      انڈین آواز

Mortal remains of S P Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full state honours

The mortal remains of the legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with the Tamil Nadu state police honours today. The burial took place in his farmhouse at Thamaraypakkam in Tiruvallur district, some 45 kilometers off Chennai this afternoon. His son SPB Charan, performed the rituals. Thousands of people bid him farewell, choked with emotion.

Yesterday several leaders and film personalities paid him their last respects when the mortal remains of the legend was kept at his Chennai residence. The police had a tough time in regulating the unceasing crowds of people who gathered there to have a last glimpse of the veteran singer. Later, when the van carrying the casket moved to the farmhouse, thousands more lined up along the road and showered flower petals. At the farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam, the public were regulated to control the crowds. His son SPB Charan led the last rites.

After the purohits performed the rituals, the ceremonial police paid the 72-gun salute and the mortal remains of the legendary singer were buried. More than three generations of people grew up by listening to the songs in the sweet and magical voice of the great legend that was SPB. Millions identify the milestones in their personal lives with his songs. The ocean of music has stopped its waves. However, the musical waves he has created will reverberate in the ears of millions of people, for hundreds of years to come.

Football: Gurpreet, Sanju named the AIFF players of the year

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, and mid-fielder Sanju have been named the AIF ...

IPL: Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

In IPL Cricket, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu D ...

Australian cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

WEB DESK Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has died of cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel today. The 59 ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

ہار کے بعد بھی ٹرمپ آسانی سے اقتدار نہیں چھوڑیں گے

  AGENCIES امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے آئندہ صدارتی انتخابات می ...

جرمنی:عدالت نے اذان پرعائد پابندی ختم کردی

اذان دینے پر یہ پابندی ایک مسیحی جوڑے کی شکایت پر عائد کی گئی ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

106-year-old woman defeats COVID-19 in Maharashtra

106-year-old woman defeats COVID-19 in Maharashtra

WEB DESK A 106-year-old woman defeated COVID-19 and was discharged from hospital in Thane district of Mahar ...

