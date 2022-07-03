Monsoon covers entire country ahead of its normal schedule

AMN

The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country, six days ahead of its due date. India Meteorological Department said monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Rajasthan. With this, the southwest monsoon covered the entire country yesterday, IMD said.

Since 2003, there have only been five instances when the monsoon covered the entire country before July 2. Last year, the monsoon covered the entire country by July 13.

Higher rainfall activity is likely over Odisha, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa in the next five days. Monsoon this year is likely to be normal in most parts of the country.